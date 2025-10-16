Here are your Sussex evening traffic and travel updates for Thursday, October 16.

Stagecoach East has said the number eight service is diverting via Rattle Road due to emergency works by South East Water on Gallows Lane, meaning buses will not serve Peelings Lane, Castle View Gardens or Pevensey Park Road until 21 October.

Long delays on the A27 at Middle Farm, Firle, have eased after roadworks and temporary traffic lights were removed, with all lanes now fully reopened.

On A259 at Exceat Bridge near Seaford, there’s been queuing traffic on both approaches.

This traffic information was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.