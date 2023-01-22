Buses are replacing trains in Sussex this weekend.

Buses are replacing trains in Sussex this weekend.

Engineering work, which began on Saturday between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour, has closed all lines. Works will continue until 11.59pm on Sunday (January 22), with buses replacing trains between Barnham, Chichester, Portsmouth and Southampton this weekend.

Buses were subject to delays on Saturday evening. A Southern spokesperson said: “We are aware of some disruption to our planned rail replacement buses between Portsmouth Harbour and Chichester this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are long delays on some roads in the area, owing to heavy traffic and roadworks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern services are not in operation between London Victoria / London Bridge / Horsham / Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central.

There are also no trains running between East Croydon and London Victoria. People are asked to use services to London Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail is modernising 1980s track and signalling on some lines into London Victoria. Works will continue next weekend (January 28 and 29) before restarting again on February 18 and 19.