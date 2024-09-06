Southern has announced that trains between Crowborough and Uckfield may be cancelled, delayed or revised today (Friday, September 6).

Southern made the announcement on X at 7.26am, saying: “This is due to a track circuit failure in the area. Disruption is expected until 09:00 this morning, but this can change.”

A spokesperson said: “If you are travelling between Crowborough and Uckfield this morning, your journey may take up to 30 minutes longer than usual and you may need to use an alternative route to reach your destination. You can use your ticket at no extra cost on: Alternative Southern services where available, on any reasonable route towards your destination; Southeastern services between Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge, and London; London Underground services across central London, and between London terminal stations; Brighton & Hove buses on routes between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells; Compass buses 31 / 31A / 31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath.”