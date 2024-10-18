Drivers are urged to plan ahead as emergency and scheduled roadworks on the A259 and A27 are expected to cause significant delays.

A259 Eastbound – Emergency roadworks are currently active on the A259 eastbound between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268.

Disruption is expected to continue until 11:59 PM on 21 October 2024.

A259 Westbound Between B2089 and B2093 – On the A259 westbound, emergency roadworks are also active between the junctions with the A268 and the A2101.

Drivers should plan for delays, with works expected to disrupt traffic until 11:59 PM on 21 October 2024.

A27 Eastbound Between A285 and A29 – Roadworks are planned on the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A285 near Halnaker and the A29 near Bognor Regis.

Lane 2 will be closed from 8:00 PM on 18 October 2024 until 6:00 AM on 19 October 2024.

Motorists should allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes where possible.