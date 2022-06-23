Rail strikes in Sussex: Crawley MP criticises RMT union for walk out

Thousands of RMT members voted to walk out across Network Rail and train operating companies on Tuesday, today (Thursday June 23) and Saturday (June 25) in a row over pay and potential job losses.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern and Thameslink trains, was one of the few companies where its employees did not back a strike. However since it relies on Network Rail signallers and engineers to run its network, its services have also been severely disrupted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley MP Henry Smith said: “Commuters at Crawley, Ifield and Three Bridges stations deserve better than to be hit with a week of cancelled services due to industrial action.

Three days of strike action are going ahead this week (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“During Covid-19 the Government delivered £16 billion of taxpayer-funded support for rail services. With our country on the road to recovery from the pandemic, we simply can’t ask the nation to continue this level of financial support.

“I encourage the RMT to drop their divisive rhetoric and negotiate properly with Network Rail.

“In Parliament I voted to condemn this strike action."

He also called on the Labour Party’s leadership to ‘ask union bosses to scrap this damaging industrial action’.

Mick Lynch RMT general secretary said: "Until the government unshackle Network Rail and the train operating companies, it is not going to be possible for a negotiated settlement to be agreed.