Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Monday, February 24.

A busy road in Brighton remains closed due to the safety risk associated with a fire-damaged hotel.

AA Traffic News reported on Monday morning: “Road closed and slow traffic due to unsafe building at the Royal Albion hotel on A259 Grand Junction Road both ways between A23 (Palace Pier roundabout) and Queens Hotel. Congestion to the Queens Road as drivers divert away from the closure. Detour in operation.”

Sussex Traffic Watch added: “Reminder A259 at Brighton seafront remains closed bothways west of the Palace Pier roundabout, due to an unsafe building. A259 Grand Junction Road remains closed both ways until further notice.”

Brighton City Council said part of the A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile – on the A26 Malling Down at Lewes – no through traffic is allowed due to emergency repairs and gas main work. Church Lane is closed both ways, with delays between A26 Malling Down and Crosshaven Place. This comes after a gas escape was reported by Southern Gas Networks (SGN).

A traffic notice on Monday morning read: “Roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially southbound. Church Lane remains closed.”

Meanwhile, there are delays due to temporary traffic lights on A259 Clinton Place in Seaford.

A traffic report added: “A259 at Exceat Bridge, near Seaford, temporary lights maybe miss phasing westbound. Queuing traffic from the Seven Sisters Country Park.”

Two collisions have been reported in West Sussex – on the A27 westbound at Tangmere (Chichester) and A23 southbound towards Bolney (Mid Sussex). Slow traffic has been reported in both areas.

Meanwhile, Bognor Regis High Street is scheduled to close today until early April for roadworks.

Stagecoach South reported: “Due to gas supply works at Bognor Regis High Street, from 24 Feb – 4 Apr, services 63, 700 and U7 will divert via London Road and Upper Bognor Road.

“Stops located at Den Avenue and Gloucester House will not be served.”