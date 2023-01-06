Here are the train services running in Sussex today (Friday, January 6).

On the Southern Rail website it says there will be limited services today due to industrial action by RMT members.

A Southern spokesperson said: “The national advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary and expect severe disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon. Some stations will not be served on strike days. Please check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.”

Sussex travel news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern have put together a map of where limited services will be running. They said trains will only run after 7am and will finish in the late afternoon.

On the map it says there will be limited services today between Brighton and both London Bridge and London Victoria. Other stations in Sussex that will have a limited service on this line are Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill, Wivelsfield, Haywards Heath, Balcombe, Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport. The line between Brighton and Hove will also have a limited service today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no service expected from any other railway station in Sussex today.

If you must travel, please check the National Rail website for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: