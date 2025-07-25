Due to a points failure, there are set to be lengthy delays on some of the Southern Rail lines on the morning of Friday, July 25 in Sussex. The rail company also released an important warning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On X, a spokesperson for Southern Rail wrote: “Due to a points failure at Haywards Heath, train services running through this station may be delayed.

"Disruption is currently expected until 09:00, but this can change, so please stay tuned for further updates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on, another statement read: “We'd recommend delaying your journey if possible as we don't have an exact estimate for delays at the moment.

There are significant rail delays this morning due to a points failure in Sussex.

"Alterations to your service are possible meaning it may not stop at some advertised stations, or will be started/terminated at a different station than planned.”

The stations affected so far include Brighton, Haywards Heath, Hassocks, Wivelsfield and Burgess Hill.

The rail company added: “If it helps, your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on the following: alternative Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"South Western Railway services between Portsmouth/Southampton/Havant and London Waterloo.

"Southeastern services between London and Tonbridge/Hastings.

"London Underground services on any reasonable route.

"If you're travelling in the London area, you can plan journeys on alternative routes by using the TfL Journey Planner here: www.tfl.gov.uk/plan-a-journey/”

“You can also use the Southern app to find up-to-date information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rail company also released an important warning, saying: “If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates.

"You can also ask staff if you need more information. We know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.

"For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed.

"Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous. If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.” Updates to follow.