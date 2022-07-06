‘Severe delays’ of at least 20 minutes have been reported on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass. Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of just five mph.

There are also minor delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound.

In Lancing, temporary traffic signals are still in place on A259 Brighton Road near The Broadway, due to a burst water main.

Sussex Roads Police

Queueing traffic has been reported on A259 Brighton Road near The Broadway.

There are also temporary traffic signals in Storrington, due to water main work on A283 Manleys Hill near Nightingale Lane.

Queueing traffic has been reported on A283 Washington Road before Woodpecker Lane.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, delays are said to be increasing on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.

Increasing delays have been reported on A264 Eastbound between A24 (Great Daux roundabout) and B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead roundabout).

There is reportedly queueing traffic on A264 eastbound before B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead roundabout), in the construction area.

In Chichester, easing delays have been reported on A27 eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

However, queues are increasing on Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout.