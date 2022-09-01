Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slow traffic has been reported by the AA on the M23 at Gatwick Airport. This comes after the emergency services dealt with debris, which had fallen onto the road.

Traffic was reportedly briefly held to remove the debris from the carriageway but traffic has now been released. Residual delays remain on M23 Northbound after Junction 9.

In Hickstead, there have been reports of a crash, involving a bus and a road sweeper on A2300. Traffic is said to be coping well, both ways between A273 Jane Murray Way and A23.

Sussex Roads Police

In Chichester, a broken-down vehicle is affecting traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout). Queuing traffic has been reported in the area.

Delays are reportedly increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass, eastbound between the Emsworth services and the Stockbridge roundabout).

Minor delays have been reported in Worthing this morning. Queues are said to be easing on Grove Lodge Roundabout, eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.

In Shoreham, there are delays n A27 Shoreham Bypass, eastbound between Dankton Lane and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off).

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a motorbike has reportedly been involved in a collision in Brighton.

This incident has been reported on A270 Lewes Road near Melbourne Street, with traffic said to be coping well.

In Saltdean, ‘severe delays’ are increasing on A259 Marine Drive, westbound between Horsham Avenue and Arundel Drive West, according to traffic reports.

In Pevensey, there are minor eastbound delays between the A27 and A259 (Pevensey roundabout).