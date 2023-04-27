Here is your travel report for Sussex on Thursday, April 27.

People are being asked to avoid a road in Hastings after a fire broke out at a residential building in the early hours of the morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said eight crews were at the scene, at the height of the incident, on Milward Road. The incident is affecting traffic between St Mary's Road and Wellington Road. Click here to read more about the incident.

Meanwhile, thee vehicles have reportedly collided on A259 Clinton Place in Seaford. Traffic is slow both ways near Blatchington Road after the multi-vehicle crash.

Sussex traffic

A two-vehicle collision has been reported on Quarry Lane in Chichester. Traffic is said to be coping well between A259 Bognor Road and B2145 Whyke Road.

This comes after ‘severe delays’ were said to be increasing during rush hour on A27 Shoreham Bypass, eastbound between Dankton Lane and A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn-off).

Slow was also slow in:

- Saldean: A259 Marine Drive westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Park Road;

- Brighton: A270 Lewes Road northbound between A23 Waterloo Place and The Highway; A270 Fleet Street westbound between A270 and Mangalore Way;

- Worthing: Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road;

- Storrington: A24 London Road northbound between Glaseby Lane and A283 The Pike;

- Chichester: Whyke Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road roundabout); A27 eastbound between Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout)

On the railway line, trains had to run at a reduced speed last night (Wednesday), due to trespassers between Brighton and Haywards Heath. Disruption had cleared by 11pm, with services able to run to the scheduled timetable.

Meanwhile, today is the last day that buses will replace late night and early morning trains between Lewes and Eastbourne due to engineering works. Starting on Monday (April 24), engineering work has been taking place overnight between Lewes and Eastbourne, closing all lines.

Buses have been replacing trains between Lewes and Eastbourne. Trains between Brighton and Lewes / Seaford and between Eastbourne and Hastings have all been running to an amended timetable.

