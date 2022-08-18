Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A29 remains closed in Bury Hill, near Arundel in West Sussex hours after a collision.

Accident investigation work has taken place but police are waiting to remove a heavy goods vehicle, which broke down before the crash around 10am.

Slow traffic has been reported both ways between The Street and A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout), with congestion towards Houghton as traffic finds an alternative route.

Meanwhile, there are reportedly additional delays in nearby Amberley. These are due to temporary traffic lights, in place for construction works on B2139 Turnpike Road, both ways near School Road.

There are also queues on A29 Fontwell Avenue both ways near Eastergate Lane, in the construction area. This is mainly affecting southbound traffic due to temporary traffic lights.

On the A27, Arundel Road is reportedly blocked eastbound at the Fontwell Services roundabout because of a broken down vehicle. Delays are increasing on A27 eastbound towards Dukes Road.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, temporary traffic lights are reportedly causing delays on A272 Cowfold Road both ways at A23 (Bolney Cross). Travel time is slowest westbound towards Billingshurst.

In Copthorne, near Crawley, one lane is closed on the entry ramp, with slow traffic due to a broken down car on the M23 Northbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). Lane one of two is closed.

Meanwhile, increasing delays have been reported on the A27 and A259 in and around Chichester.

According to one motorist, the A27 is ‘snarled-up eastbound out of Chichester’.

However, traffic is said to be increasing on the A259 westbound in Littlehampton but is easing in Angmering and Worthing.

Westbound delays are also increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road and on A27 Old Shoreham Road.

Over in East Sussex, there are said to be increasing delays in Eastbourne. Slow traffic has been reported eastbound from the town centre to Lottbridge Drove and northbound outside Eastbourne District General Hospital.

A2270 northbound traffic is reportedly slow from the A259 to Rodmill Drive.

Elsewhere, there are minor traffic delays on the A259 in Hove and Newhaven.

There are increasing delays on the A27 in Lewes and Polegate.

On the railway, no trains are running this evening.

This is due to national industrial action is taking place today, with another strike on Saturday (August 20).

Services have been severely disrupted all day, with people asked to only travel by rail if necessary.

The last train running this evening will be at 6.10pm, from Gatwick Airport to London Victoria.

Services will also start much later than normal tomorrow (7.30am or later) and a Sunday service will then operate.

A Southern spokesperson said: “These trains are expected to be extremely busy. If you must travel, we strongly advise that you travel earlier.”

