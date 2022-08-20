Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A27 remains closed near Arundel following a serious collision this morning.

There has been a large emergency response to the incident on A27 Lyminster Road around 7am.

Police are diverting traffic via the A259 with heavy westbound traffic from A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) to A284 (Crossbush Junction). Delays are also increasing on A27 Arundel Bypass, eastbound.

Accident investigation work is reportedly underway.

In Angmering, a lorry has reportedly been involved in a collision, resulting in a fuel spillage.

Water Lane is said to be partially blocked, causing heavy traffic both ways around Weavers Hill.

Delays have been reported on A259 New Road, westbound between Highdown Close and B2140 Station Road.

There has been a large emergency response to an incident on the A27 near Arundel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In Lancing, there are minor delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road, eastbound.

In Southwater, there are a reports of a broken down vehicle on the A24, near Mill Straight.

In Chichester, there are reportedly increasing delays on Whyke Roundabout, eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Over in East Sussex, traffic will be busy in Eastbourne this weekend, due to the airbourne show.

Following the first day of action on Thursday (August 18), RMT members at Network Rail and UK train operators are striking again on Saturday.

That’s according to Sussex Roads Police, which reported long queues leaving Eastbourne last night (Friday), adding: “It will be busy over the weekend. Please be patient and have a safe and pleasant drive home.”

This morning, traffic is queuing on A27 westbound towards the Stone Cross roundabout and on the A22 southbound.

Delays are said to be increasing on A2270 Eastbourne Road, southbound between High Street and Eastbourne Road.

In Lewes, delays are reportedly increasing on A27 eastbound.

Meanwhile, rail workers are going on strike again today.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink services, have warned that trains will start late (7.30am or later) and finish earlier (from as early as 4.30pm to 6.30pm), with no alternative travel available.

People are being asked to only travel ‘if your journey is absolutely necessary’. They are also being urged to delay travel until later on the mornings after the planned strike days. Click here to read more

A Southern spokesperson said, this morning: “Services will finish much earlier than usual today

“These trains are expected to be extremely busy. If you must travel, we strongly advise that you travel earlier.”

The last train in Sussex will be the service from Brighton to Hove at 6.09pm.