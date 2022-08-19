Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex fire crews are asking people to avoid the A285 outside Chichester this evening.

This follows a fire on a field at Upwaltham shortly before 5pm. Fire crews from Billingshurst, Chichester and Midhurst are in attendance.

“If you live nearby, please keep your doors and windows closed,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Please avoid the A285 to allow crews to work safely.”

Elsewhere in West Sussex, long queues have been reported on the A259 in Worthing.

There are reportedly one-mile tailbacks on A259 Brighton Road, eastbound.

There is also queueing traffic on the A27 eastbound at the Hilllbarn traffic lights), with westbound queues building towards Lyons Farm retail park. This is due to construction works, with lane closures towards Shoreham.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire off the A285 at Upwaltham - and has now asked people to avoid the area. Photo: Jack Chiverton

In Arundel, delays are increasing on A27 The Causeway, eastbound.

In Bolney, there is slow traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways near A23 (Bolney Cross). This is being caused by temporary traffic lights in the area.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a road traffic collision has been reported in Eastbourne.

There have been reports of a crash on Ratton Drive, around Manor Way. Traffic is said to be coping well.

Sussex Roads Police said traffic is busy leaving Eastbourne and ‘will be over busy over the weekend’ due to the airbourne show.

They added: “Please be patient and have a safe and pleasant drive home.”

In Saltdean, there is queueing traffic on A259 Marine Drive, eastbound at Longridge Avenue.

Temporary traffic lights are also a problem at Golden Cross, with delays on A22 both ways between B2124 Lewes Road and Burgh Hill Road.

In Bexhill, there is ‘very slow traffic’ on A259 Little Common Road, eastbound at B2182 Cooden Sea Road.

In Hastings, delays are increasing on A21 London Road, southbound between Upper Church Road and B2159 Battle Road.

There are also increasing delays in Flimwell, on A21 London Road, southbound towards Blenheim Way.

