Sussex travel: Your morning update for July 26

The usual delays have been reported on roads throughout Sussex.

An amended 23.25 London Victoria to Chichester service will be in operation until Thursday thanks to engineering works taking place between Barnham and Havant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amended 23.35 London Victoria to Horsham service will operate until Thursday, thanks to engineering works between Three Bridges and Horsham.

Sussex travel

Readers are reminded that industrial action has been planned on Southern Railway services tomorrow (July 27) and Thursday. Services will start later and finish sooner and many services will not run at all. Passengers should expect severe disruption and have been advised to research their journey in advance.