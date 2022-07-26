Sussex travel: Your morning update for July 26

Your morning update for travel in Sussex on Tuesday, July 26.

By Connor Gormley
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 7:42 am

The usual delays have been reported on roads throughout Sussex.

An amended 23.25 London Victoria to Chichester service will be in operation until Thursday thanks to engineering works taking place between Barnham and Havant.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

An amended 23.35 London Victoria to Horsham service will operate until Thursday, thanks to engineering works between Three Bridges and Horsham.

Sussex travel

Readers are reminded that industrial action has been planned on Southern Railway services tomorrow (July 27) and Thursday. Services will start later and finish sooner and many services will not run at all. Passengers should expect severe disruption and have been advised to research their journey in advance.

Read more

Person rescued as yacht runs aground by Newhaven cliffs

Elderly woman's purse stolen in East Grinstead: police appeal for help identifying two women

SussexPassengersChichesterHorshamThree Bridges