Disruptions to train services between Barnham, Portsmouth and Southsea, Southampton and Brighton have been caused due to no signalling staff in Chichester.

Southern Rail said it has been advised by National Rail that a signaller is expected to be available from 8am.

Bus replacements have been requested but Southern Rail has said they won’t be in place for some time.

Sussex travel update 28.02.22

Trains from Haywards Heath towards Gatwick Airport are having to travel at a slower speed than usual for the rest of the day due to a faulty track.

Trains that run from Brighton to London Victoria, Hastings/Ore/Eastbourne to London Victoria and Littlehampton to London Victoria will be affected.

Arundel A27: Heavy traffic reported on Lyminster Road Westbound at A284 (Crossbuch Junction).

Findon A24: Slow traffic on A24 Findon bypass Eastbound at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout).

Worthing A27: Severe delays of 12 mintues and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. Average speed is five mph.

Seaford A259: Road closed due to an unsafe building on Saxon Lane one-way street between Steyne Road and High Street. Fire services have attended due to concerns over scaffolding at a building following recent strong winds.