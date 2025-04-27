Train delays likely after signalling fault between Gatwick and East Croydon

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 10:26 BST
Southern rail has reported train delays following a signalling fault earlier this morning (Sunday, April 27).

The fault was between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport and has now been fixed. Southern is now working to get services back on schedule.

A spokesperson said at 10.16am: “Delays are still likely as we clear the congestion.”

At 9.41am Southern said: “You can now use your ticket on the below alternative services:

Southern has reported train delays following a signalling fault earlier this morning

London Underground on any reasonable route between London Terminals.

“Metrobus routes between: Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges; between Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham; between Three Bridges/Crawley, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Brighton.”

At 9.53am Southerm said: “You can also use your ticket on Thameslink trains between London and Brighton or Horsham.”

Visit www.thameslinkrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals to see live train times.

