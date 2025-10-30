Travel advice issued for Gatwick Airport passengers due to train 'disruptions'
A statement from Southern Rail read: “Travelling from and to Gatwick Airport: You can use alternative Southern and Thameslink services, including between Gatwick Airport and Brighton.
"You can also travel to London Blackfriars using Thameslink services, then use the London Underground to transfer to London Victoria.”
The train company that disruption is being seen due to a a crack found in a set of points in the Balham area, which has closed the 'fast line' from Clapham Junction towards Selhurst.\
Network Rail and specialist track engineers are reportedly on site to repair the affected section of track.