Travel advice issued for Gatwick Airport passengers due to train 'disruptions'

By Henry Bryant
Published 30th Oct 2025, 07:15 GMT
Advice has been issued as a result of disruption seen on the rail line this morning.
Travel advice has been issued because of the disruption seen on the rail line this morning (Thursday, October 30).

A statement from Southern Rail read: “Travelling from and to Gatwick Airport: You can use alternative Southern and Thameslink services, including between Gatwick Airport and Brighton.

"You can also travel to London Blackfriars using Thameslink services, then use the London Underground to transfer to London Victoria.”

The train company that disruption is being seen due to a a crack found in a set of points in the Balham area, which has closed the 'fast line' from Clapham Junction towards Selhurst.\

Network Rail and specialist track engineers are reportedly on site to repair the affected section of track.

