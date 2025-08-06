Two collisions reported in West Sussex; long delays reported after A283 incident
Long delays have been reported after a collision in Steyning.
It is one of two collisions reported in West Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, August 6).
An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways around Horsham Road.”
An incident has also occurred at Oreham Common, Henfield.
The AA reported: “Reports of crash on A2037 Shoreham Road around West Mill Lane. Traffic is coping well.”
