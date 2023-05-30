Edit Account-Sign Out
Warning for Sussex drivers looking to get away this half term: what you need to know about closures on the M3

Drivers in Sussex and beyond are being warned about upcoming lane closures on the M3.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST

National Highways is advising people hoping to get away this half-term to plan ahead and allow extra time due to lane closures tomorrow night (Wednesday, May 31) starting at 9pm.

The affected area will be northbound on the M3 on the Hampshire/Surrey border.

National Highways said that lanes 1, 2 and 3 on the northbound M3 will be closed overnight on Wednesday, May 31, between junction 4a (Farnborough West) and junction 3 (Woking) from 9pm to 6am. Photo: Google Street ViewNational Highways said that lanes 1, 2 and 3 on the northbound M3 will be closed overnight on Wednesday, May 31, between junction 4a (Farnborough West) and junction 3 (Woking) from 9pm to 6am. Photo: Google Street View
A National Highways spokesperson said: “The overnight lanes closures will allow investigation and surveys work to be carried out and allow the team to prepare the main work on an infrastructure defect.

“On the northbound M3, lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 31 May only, between junction 4a (Farnborough West) and junction 3 (Woking) from 9pm to 6am. Drivers should plan ahead and leave extra time during their journeys.”

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

