Drivers in Sussex and beyond are being warned about upcoming lane closures on the M3.

National Highways is advising people hoping to get away this half-term to plan ahead and allow extra time due to lane closures tomorrow night (Wednesday, May 31) starting at 9pm.

The affected area will be northbound on the M3 on the Hampshire/Surrey border.

National Highways said that lanes 1, 2 and 3 on the northbound M3 will be closed overnight on Wednesday, May 31, between junction 4a (Farnborough West) and junction 3 (Woking) from 9pm to 6am. Photo: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Highways spokesperson said: “The overnight lanes closures will allow investigation and surveys work to be carried out and allow the team to prepare the main work on an infrastructure defect.

“On the northbound M3, lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 31 May only, between junction 4a (Farnborough West) and junction 3 (Woking) from 9pm to 6am. Drivers should plan ahead and leave extra time during their journeys.”