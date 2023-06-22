A collision in a West Sussex village resulted in ‘severe’ traffic delays this morning (Thursday, June 22).

According to AA Traffic sources, two cars were involved in a collision on the A23 in Bolney – with one vehicle reportedly colliding with a barrier.

The A23 was said to be partially blocked northbound, between A2300 and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).

This resulted in tailbacks of three miles, according to the traffic report. ‘Severe delays’ were reportedly increasing on the A23 northbound.

Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)