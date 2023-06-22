NationalWorldTV
A collision in a West Sussex village resulted in ‘severe’ traffic delays this morning (Thursday, June 22).
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

According to AA Traffic sources, two cars were involved in a collision on the A23 in Bolney – with one vehicle reportedly colliding with a barrier.

The A23 was said to be partially blocked northbound, between A2300 and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).

This resulted in tailbacks of three miles, according to the traffic report. ‘Severe delays’ were reportedly increasing on the A23 northbound.

Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)
Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)

Sussex Police said this was a ‘damage-only collision’ and officers are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.

