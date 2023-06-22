According to AA Traffic sources, two cars were involved in a collision on the A23 in Bolney – with one vehicle reportedly colliding with a barrier.
The A23 was said to be partially blocked northbound, between A2300 and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).
This resulted in tailbacks of three miles, according to the traffic report. ‘Severe delays’ were reportedly increasing on the A23 northbound.
Sussex Police said this was a ‘damage-only collision’ and officers are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.
Have you read?: Burgess Hill fire: Warehouse warns of delays to orders after 'significant structural damage'