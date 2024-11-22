Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Friday, November 22.

A village road is blocked in Mid Sussex after a serious collision, it has been reported this morning.

AA Traffic News has reported that the B2028 is blocked in Lindfield.

The report added: “Road blocked and delays due to serious crash on B2028 Buxshalls Hill both ways at Park Lane.”

A village road is blocked in Lindfield, Mid Sussex after a serious collision, it has been reported this morning. (National World stock image)

Meanwhile, one lane is closed on the M23 near Gatwick Airport.

The AA reported: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Northbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J8 M25 J7. Traffic is coping well.”

Traffic is also reportedly building on the A259 in Shoreham, as a large tanker operation continues amid a sewer pipe burst.

Rush-hour delays are said to be increasing on the A27 in Chichester – eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

In Worthing, the AA stated that delays are increasing on A27 Sompting Bypass eastbound.

Over in Hastings, East Sussex, the AA reported slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North – both ways at A28 Westfield Lane, ‘in the construction area’.