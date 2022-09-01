'What a mess it is now': Eastbourne residents react to road closure for resurfacing work

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no work on the weekend, according to a spokesperson from East Sussex Highways.

On the Herald’s social media posts about the closure residents have been expressing their opinions.

Devonshire Place, Eastbourne

Martiin Jones said: “It’s a road that’s in a bad state from D of D statue to war memorial. Strange coincidence that I reported its state about 10 days ago.”

Mark Potter added: “It will be interesting if they do it properly this time. It was done only a few years ago and what a mess it is now.”

Julie Hale also expressed her concern about what state the road could be in during winter if it is not resurfaced soon.

She said: “If it’s not repaired now it will be a track after the winter months.”

Devonshire Place, Eastbourne

Suzanne Brown said: “Let’s hope they do it better than the other roads they have so far resurfaced. That loose gravel is dreadful to cycle on.”

A spokesperson from East Sussex Highways said during the work, which will take place between Memorial Roundabout and Grand Parade, northbound traffic will be diverted via Grand Parade, Terminus Road and Trinity Trees.

The spokesperson added: "Southbound traffic will be diverted via Grand Parade, Burlington Place and Cornfield Terrace.”

Vehicle access for residents will be maintained where possible but due to the nature of the work taking place there may be delays and the diversion route may need to be taken at times, East Sussex Highways has said.

Devonshire Place, Eastbourne

East Sussex Highways explained that pedestrian access will be maintained.

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate that closing Devonshire Place overnight for two weeks will cause some disruption to road users and residents.

“Resurfacing the road will help reduce future maintenance requirements and the road closures are essential to keep everyone safe while the repairs are carried out.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Devonshire Place, Eastbourne

A spokesperson from East Sussex Highways was contacted but chose not to add anything from their previous statements.