Snow has hit Sussex this morning (Wednesday, March 8) but what affect has it had on London Gatwick Airport?

The flights affected are:

Departures ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE: easyJet flight EZY8961 to Nantes 7.30am – North | Norwegian flight D82767 to Helsinki 11am – South | Aurigny flight GR603 to Guernsey 11.05am – South terminal |easyJet flight EZY8327 to Paris 4.45pm – North | Aurigny flight GR609 to Guernsey 6pm – South | vueling flight VY6945 to Paris 7.30pm – South | easyJet flight EJU8419 to Lyon 7.55pm – North

Departures DELAYED: easyJet flight EJU8569 to Barcelona delayed until 9.55am | easyJet flight EZY8495 to Porto delayed until 10.15am | British Airways flight BA2832 to Dubrovnik delayed until 12.13pm | American Airlines AA6206/British Airways BA2037/Iberia IB4670 to Orlando delayed until 11.57am | American Airlines AA6241/British Airways BA2740 to Geneva delayed until 3.46pm | British Airways BA2578/vueling VY9942 to Turin delayed until 4.09pm |

Arrivals CANCELLED: Norwegian flight D82766 from Helsinki 10.20am – South | Aurigny flight GR602 from Guernsey 10.35am – South | easyJet flight EZY8962 from Nantes 10.45am – North | Aurigny flight GR608 from Guernsey 5.30am – South | vueling flight VY6944 from Paris 6.40pm – South | easyJet flight EJU8418 from Lyon 7.15pm – North | easyJet flight EZY8326 from Paris 7.40pm – North

Has snow affected operations at Gatwick?

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "The airport is open and flights are operating. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport."

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, announced last week. Full details here

Which flights can you get for £24.99?

Airline group easyJet has announced some of its latest prices for cheap air travel in the UK, with Gatwick Airport being one of the places people can fly from. See full details here.

Which airline have customers been told to avoid?

Wizz Air has been named the worst airline for short-haul travel by UK passengers in a new survey conducted by consumer group Which?. Read full details here.

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here. Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK. Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.You can read more here. Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”