Wizz Air is launching of four new routes from Gatwick Airport and London Luton.

The new routes to Istanbul and Antalya will launch in March 2023 with flights to Dalaman launching in May 2023. Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from £30.99*.

Wizz Air will operate daily flights from its bases at London Luton Airport and Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city famous for historical palaces and mosques, vibrant bazaars and relaxing hammams. As the only airline operating flights from London Luton to Istanbul, Wizz Air’s new route will not only serve holiday makers but also facilitate more convenient travel for local residents visiting friends and family in Türkiye.

From Gatwick Airport, Wizz Air will operate flights four times a week to Antalya (year-round) and Dalaman (in the summer). Known as the gateway to Türkiye’s turquoise coat, Antalya is home to a bustling old town, ancient Roman ruins, and sandy beaches. Dalaman offers visitors the perfect relaxing getaway with unspoilt beaches, mud baths and quaint seaside restaurants.

Today’s announcement means that Wizz Air will be the first UK based ultra-low-cost-carrier to operate flights to Istanbul Airport once flights commence. The new routes will add nearly 500,000 seats to London Luton and London Gatwick Airport combined. This builds on Wizz Air’s continued expansion across the UK, having recently launched routes from Gatwick Airport to Lyon, Verona, and Grenoble, and from London Luton Airport to Lodz and Bydgoszcz. Wizz Air now offers 30 routes from Gatwick and nearly 70 routes from Luton, where it is the largest operator.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to announce four new routes connecting passengers between London and Türkiye. With breath-taking scenery, fascinating history and incredible architecture, the country offers something for every type of traveller. These routes reflect our commitment to bringing improved connectivity, affordable fares, and more choice to our customers in the UK, particularly as we expand our network further East. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.”