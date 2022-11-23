The worst airports for security queues in the UK have been revealed.

Many airports struggled at the end of COVID restrictions to deal with a combination of staff shortages and increased demand with flight cancellations, long delays and baggage issues. And consumer group Which? have compiled the list of worst airports for security lines after speaking to 1,300 travellers from a UK airport about their experience and how long they waited.

Leeds Bradford came up as the worst UK airport with an average hold-up of 35 minutes between February and August this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is how the list looks and where Gatwick Airport ranks:

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Leeds Bradford - 35-minute average wait

2. Bristol - 30 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Birmingham - 24 minutes

4. Manchester - 24 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Heathrow - 20 minutes

6. Luton - 19 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Belfast International - 18 minutes

8. Stansted - 18 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Edinburgh - 16 minutes

10. Gatwick - 16 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Newcastle - 15 minutes

12. Glasgow International - 13 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

13. Belfast City - 13 minutes

14. London City - 12 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travellers reported security queues in excess of an hour at nine airports, including Bristol (17% of respondents), Birmingham (11%) and Manchester (8%).

Advertisement Hide Ad