Many airports struggled at the end of COVID restrictions to deal with a combination of staff shortages and increased demand with flight cancellations, long delays and baggage issues. And consumer group Which? have compiled the list of worst airports for security lines after speaking to 1,300 travellers from a UK airport about their experience and how long they waited.
Leeds Bradford came up as the worst UK airport with an average hold-up of 35 minutes between February and August this year.
This is how the list looks and where Gatwick Airport ranks:
1. Leeds Bradford - 35-minute average wait
2. Bristol - 30 minutes
3. Birmingham - 24 minutes
4. Manchester - 24 minutes
5. Heathrow - 20 minutes
6. Luton - 19 minutes
7. Belfast International - 18 minutes
8. Stansted - 18 minutes
9. Edinburgh - 16 minutes
10. Gatwick - 16 minutes
11. Newcastle - 15 minutes
12. Glasgow International - 13 minutes
13. Belfast City - 13 minutes
14. London City - 12 minutes
Travellers reported security queues in excess of an hour at nine airports, including Bristol (17% of respondents), Birmingham (11%) and Manchester (8%).
During the busy months at Gatwick, the airport advised passengers to arrive as soon as check-in opened.