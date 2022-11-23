Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Worst airports for security queues revealed - but where does Gatwick Airport rank?

The worst airports for security queues in the UK have been revealed.

By Mark Dunford
35 minutes ago

Many airports struggled at the end of COVID restrictions to deal with a combination of staff shortages and increased demand with flight cancellations, long delays and baggage issues. And consumer group Which? have compiled the list of worst airports for security lines after speaking to 1,300 travellers from a UK airport about their experience and how long they waited.

Leeds Bradford came up as the worst UK airport with an average hold-up of 35 minutes between February and August this year.

Hide Ad

This is how the list looks and where Gatwick Airport ranks:

Most Popular

Reopening of the Gatwick South Terminal.
Hide Ad

1. Leeds Bradford - 35-minute average wait

2. Bristol - 30 minutes

Hide Ad

3. Birmingham - 24 minutes

4. Manchester - 24 minutes

Hide Ad

5. Heathrow - 20 minutes

6. Luton - 19 minutes

Hide Ad

7. Belfast International - 18 minutes

8. Stansted - 18 minutes

Hide Ad

9. Edinburgh - 16 minutes

10. Gatwick - 16 minutes

Hide Ad

11. Newcastle - 15 minutes

12. Glasgow International - 13 minutes

Hide Ad

13. Belfast City - 13 minutes

14. London City - 12 minutes

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO Renowned easyJet Fearless Flyers course set to return to Gatwick Airport this month | TUI launches cabin crew recruitment drive in 13 bases across the UK including Gatwick Airport | Gatwick Airport to host second economic summit next year following successful inaugural event

Travellers reported security queues in excess of an hour at nine airports, including Bristol (17% of respondents), Birmingham (11%) and Manchester (8%).

Hide Ad

During the busy months at Gatwick, the airport advised passengers to arrive as soon as check-in opened.

Gatwick AirportBirminghamManchesterLeeds BradfordBristol