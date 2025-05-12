Worthing Heat Network latest: Car park diversion explained as junction closure planned; bus stop and on-street parking to be suspended
Low-carbon energy company Hemiko was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – a pioneering scheme, which aims to bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes to the town.
The next stage of the project will see works carried out on the two roundabouts on High Street from Monday, June 2 until to Sunday, July 22.
"We will shortly be commencing works which will affect the section of High Street near the North Street roundabout,” a statement from Hemiko read.
"The upper portion of High Street will be southbound only, except for traffic accessing High Street multi-storey car park and surface level car park.
"Traffic from these car parks cannot exit northbound and will be redirected to a southbound diversion route along Brighton Road, Ham Road, and Lyndhurst Road. Vehicles from the Waitrose car park likewise cannot exit northbound and will be redirected along the diversion route.
“The junction from High Street onto Union Place will be closed. Union Place will remain accessible via Chapel Road, with a temporary two-way system in place.”
As a result of the two-way system, on-street parking on Union Place will be suspended.
By 8am on June 2, ‘all cars will need to be removed’ from the on-street parking bays on Union Place, Hemiko stated.
The developer’s notice added: “Once the final pipework is installed on Union Place, Hemiko will reopen the road and allow northbound traffic on High Street.
“The bus stop near High Street surface level car park will be suspended for the duration of the works; travellers are encouraged to contact Stagecoach and Compass Travel for further details.
"There will also be minor works taking place to connect the Connaught Theatre to the network, resulting in a temporary suspension of the on-street bike parking.”
Hemiko said the health and safety of local residents and our staff ‘is a top priority’.
As such, the developer said it will be installing safety fencing around the site, ‘to keep everyone safe’.
A spokesperson added: “We have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout.
“If you are a resident of the road with accessibility requirements or vulnerability, please let us know on 01903 337364 or by emailing us and we would be happy to meet with you to discuss your needs, and ensure safe access is always available to your property or place of work.”
Acknowledging that ‘no one likes disruption on their streets’, Hemiko said it will be ‘working very hard’ to minimise the disruption ‘as much as possible’.
There will be five more days of free parking in Worthing town centre until the end of July.
This is part of a ‘set of measures’ introduced to support Worthing town centre. It comes after Worthing’s town centre manager spoke of her fears for the future of the high street due to constant roadworks, which she felt was putting off visitors.
Hemiko thanked residents for their co-operation ‘whilst we complete these essential works’.
If you have any concerns, you can contact email [email protected] or call 01903 337364.
You can also ‘free to speak to staff’ when you see them on site.
To receive regular updates on upcoming works in Worthing, sign up to the mailing list by emailing [email protected].