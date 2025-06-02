The latest stage of the Worthing Heat Network project has been delayed after a 'burst in the water mains'.

Low-carbon energy company Hemiko has paused its works on Richmond Road and the High Street north roundabout. They were planned as part of a ‘pioneering scheme’ to bring ‘sustainable heating’ to buildings and homes in the town.

“As you may be aware, we were due to start work on Richmond Road and the High Street north roundabout on June 2 [until Sunday, July 22],” Hemiko advised residents via social media.

"As a result of a burst in the water mains, unrelated to our works, Hemiko has had to stand down part of its work on the Worthing Heat Network until the issue is resolved. This has delayed us being able to begin the next tranche of works on Richmond Road and the High Street north roundabout.”

Hemiko is in charge of a ‘pioneering scheme’ to bring ‘sustainable heating’ to buildings and homes in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The company said it needs to manage this ‘unexpected issue’ in a health and safety compliant manner, ‘and this takes time’.

It added: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience whilst we manage this.

“We are updating our construction programme to minimise further disruption and ensure we can complete the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network as soon as possible. We will update you with new dates for the works in due course.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we deliver this important infrastructure project in Worthing.”

This is not expected to affect the planned closure of High Street multi-storey car park for a period of two weeks between June 23 and July 6.

This is planned to ‘complete the installation’ of the low carbon heat pumps that will heat the Worthing Heat Network.

"These scheduled works are essential and need to be completed during this time in order for the heat network to be switched on and begin supplying buildings around Worthing on time,” Hemiko added.

"This will also result in the closure of the part of Chatsworth Road immediately outside the car park from June 23 to July 6.

"There will also be a one-week, night-time only closure of the section of High Street directly outside the multi-storey car park from June 23 to June 29. This will be in place from 7pm to 6am and there will be signage in place to ensure vehicles are diverted around the affected area.

"These works will be taking place concurrent with other planned works on High Street near the North Street roundabout.”

Whilst the High Street car park is closed, the seafront Grafton car park will also remain shut due to safety concerns.

Hemiko said there remains are a ‘number of alternative car parks available’ around Worthing town centre, adding: “Drivers are encouraged to use alternative parking available in Worthing.

"For further information on parking in Worthing, please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/parking.

"The Adur & Worthing Council Services mobile app also lists all available car parks in the local area. For details of how to access the app, please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/aw-app/.”

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: "The planned two-week closure of High Street multi-storey car park combined with the emergency closure of Grafton on safety grounds will lead to a short-term but significant reduction in the number of available parking spaces in the town.

"In preparation for that we're working with partners to explore options to minimise disruption to travel into the town centre, including discussing services and key routes with the bus companies. We'll also be increasing our publicity about our other available car parks including our Buckingham Road and Civic Quarter multi-storey sites.

"Over the coming weeks we'll be in regular contact with businesses and business groups in the town to listen to what they say and work with them to tackle the short-term issue while Grafton is assessed by structural engineers.

"We understand the impact that this disruption may cause shoppers, visitors and businesses but the safety of everyone who uses the car park has to be our priority. We’re grateful to everyone for their patience while we work through these issues."

The bus stop near the High Street surface level car park will be suspended during Hemiko’s works. Customers are encouraged to contact Stagecoach and Compass Travel for further details.

Hemiko added: “The east section of Chatsworth Road will house the crane that is lifting air source heat pumps onto the roof of the car park. As a result, Chatsworth Road will be temporarily closed over the two-week period. Delivery and logistics vehicles will still be able to access businesses on Chatsworth Road from Chapel Road.

"A temporary two-way system will be in place on Chatsworth Road to enable access for HGVs and delivery vehicles. Traffic management staff will be on hand to facilitate safe entry to and exit from Chatsworth Road via Chapel Road.”

Hemiko has been paying for parking at the High Street multi storey car park on select days throughout the summer.

Two of these days – Sunday, June 29 and Sunday, July 6 – are ‘affected by the closure’.

"This means free parking is not available on these days,” the developer said.

"Instead, Hemiko will be providing an updated promotion for travel into the town centre. Details on this will follow in due course.

"The health and safety of local residents and our staff is a top priority. We will be installing safety fencing around the site, to keep everyone safe. We have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout.

“If you are a resident of the road with accessibility requirements or vulnerability, please let us know on 01903 337364 or by emailing us and we would be happy to meet with you to discuss your needs, and ensure safe access is always available to your property or place of work.”

Hemiko acknowledged that ‘no one likes disruption on their streets’ so staff will be ‘working very hard to minimise’ this ‘as much as possible’, adding: “Thank you for your cooperation whilst we complete these essential works.

If you have any concerns and would like to speak to one of the local team, you can reach us on 01903 337364 or by emailing [email protected].”

You can also speak to staff ‘when you see them on site’.