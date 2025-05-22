The High Street multi-storey car park in Worthing will close for two weeks in the summer – at the same time as the Grafton car park remains shut indefinitely.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Urgent investigations' are set to be carried out at the seafront Grafton car park in Worthing, which has shut with immediate effect, due to safety concerns.

Worthing Borough Council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the car park – off Marine Parade – is 'failing'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the next stage of the heat network project in Worthing will see the two-week closure of the High Street multi-storey car park – for a fortnight from June 23.

'Urgent investigations' are set to be carried out at the seafront Grafton car park in Worthing, which has shut with immediate effect, due to safety concerns. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Residents and businesses fear the effect this will have on the town’s trade.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: "The planned two-week closure of High Street multi-storey car park combined with the emergency closure of Grafton on safety grounds will lead to a short-term but significant reduction in the number of available parking spaces in the town.

"In preparation for that we're working with partners to explore options to minimise disruption to travel into the town centre, including discussing services and key routes with the bus companies. We'll also be increasing our publicity about our other available car parks including our Buckingham Road and Civic Quarter multi-storey sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the coming weeks we'll be in regular contact with businesses and business groups in the town to listen to what they say and work with them to tackle the short-term issue while Grafton is assessed by structural engineers.

Meanwhile, the next stage of the heat network project in Worthing will see the two-week closure of the High Street multi-storey car park – for a fortnight from June 23. Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean

"We understand the impact that this disruption may cause shoppers, visitors and businesses but the safety of everyone who uses the car park has to be our priority. We’re grateful to everyone for their patience while we work through these issues."

Since the closure of Grafton multi-storey car park on Friday (May 16), the council has talking to the businesses connected to the building to ‘check on any access issues’.

The council added: “In an emergency, some of those businesses would have evacuated their staff and customers into the car park as their safety point, but the closure of Grafton means that is now not suitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve discussed the issue with the businesses so they could prepare new evacuation plans to make sure everyone would be safe in an emergency.”

Specialist engineers will ‘shortly begin their detailed examination’ of Grafton to ‘help us decide what we should do next, the council said.

A social media post continued: “In the meantime Grafton will remain shut, as the safety of the public is our top priority. The Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Level 1 and nearby shops remain open.

“If you’re travelling into the town centre, there are plenty of spaces available at our Buckingham Road, Civic Quarter and High Street multi-storey car parks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Grafton multi-storey car park was closed on Friday, there were ‘still vehicles inside’ that had been left there ‘earlier that day or in previous days’.”

"In the following hours, most of those vehicles left as their owners returned to them after their time working or shopping in the town centre,” the council added.

"That just left behind a small number of vehicles in the private car park owned by the adjoining Knightsbridge House, whose residents can only access their parking spaces by driving through Grafton.

“Since Friday we’ve been speaking to those residents one by one to explain why we needed to close Grafton and to offer them free alternative spaces nearby. We’re grateful to those residents who’ve helpfully removed their cars and we’re getting in touch with the few remaining to encourage them to do the same.”