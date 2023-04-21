The match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30pm – whilst the London Marathon also takes place on the same day from 10am.
Sussex rail passengers have been urged to plan ahead, as the planned engineering will affect some Southern and Thameslink services.
Network Rail's Sussex route director Lucy McAuliffe said: “We plan maintenance closures years in advance and we’re sorry that some passengers making their way to the football or to the marathon will have slightly longer journeys this weekend.
“Please be assured that the majority of routes into and out of London are running as normal.
“The railway needs regular maintenance to keep it running and the bumper package of essential repairs and improvements we have this week will keep passengers moving safely and reliably.”
Network Rail said trains and stations will be busier than usual. The train companies have been working closely with Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Network Rail.
Customer services director for Southern and Thameslink Jenny Saunders added: “We thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail carry out this essential work. We’ll still have trains running between Brighton and London, and along our East Coastway route as far as Ore. However, buses will replace services between Brighton and Littlehampton, and between Hastings and Ashford.
“Trains and replacement buses will be very busy on Sunday and there could be queues, so please allow plenty of extra time when planning your journey.”