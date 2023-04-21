Railway engineering works planned ‘years in advance' are set to cause disruption to fans travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (April 23).

The match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30pm – whilst the London Marathon also takes place on the same day from 10am.

Sussex rail passengers have been urged to plan ahead, as the planned engineering will affect some Southern and Thameslink services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail's Sussex route director Lucy McAuliffe said: “We plan maintenance closures years in advance and we’re sorry that some passengers making their way to the football or to the marathon will have slightly longer journeys this weekend.

Sussex rail passengers have been urged to plan ahead, as the planned engineering will affect some Southern and Thameslink services.

“Please be assured that the majority of routes into and out of London are running as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The railway needs regular maintenance to keep it running and the bumper package of essential repairs and improvements we have this week will keep passengers moving safely and reliably.”

Network Rail said trains and stations will be busier than usual. The train companies have been working closely with Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Network Rail.

Customer services director for Southern and Thameslink Jenny Saunders added: “We thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail carry out this essential work. We’ll still have trains running between Brighton and London, and along our East Coastway route as far as Ore. However, buses will replace services between Brighton and Littlehampton, and between Hastings and Ashford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trains and replacement buses will be very busy on Sunday and there could be queues, so please allow plenty of extra time when planning your journey.”

Click here to see all the latest travel advice for Sunday.

Have you read?: Gatwick: Six arrests amid multiple incidents including assaults on airport staff and fraud

Advertisement Hide Ad