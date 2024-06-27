Tribute shows at Eastbourne Bandstand take music lovers on trip down Memory Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music lovers can take a trip down Memory Lane with four great tribute shows to rock and pop legends at Eastbourne Bandstand over the next week.

Music lovers can take a trip down Memory Lane with four great tribute shows to rock and pop legends at Eastbourne Bandstand over the next week.

The music of U2, The Kinks, Simon & Garfunkel and Neil Diamond will be honoured at four tribute shows from Friday 28 June – Thursday 4 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also the popular 1812 Proms & Fireworks Night and Traditional Sunday Afternoon Concert.

U2 Baby

The music kicks off on the evening of Friday 28 June with a new tribute act taking to the Bandstand stage for the first time when U2 Baby will pay homage to the Irish rock legends.

U2 Baby captures the unique sound of U2 as well as the look, covering every detail down to the exact vintage mic stand that frontman Bono is never seen without.

Looking like and sounding like U2, with accurate costumes, the band’s Bono puts on a great show with star swagger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Neil Diamond Story with Bob Drury and his band will perform on Saturday 29 June. Described in Las Vegas as “one of the world’s finest vocal tributes to Neil Diamond”, Bob Drury has been astounding audiences with his vocal likeness to the man himself for more than 10 years.

The Kinx

The performance covers Neil Diamond’s journey from unknown and struggling New York Tin Pan Alley songwriter to international recording and performing mega-star. The show is packed with music and features every stage of Neil Diamond’s staggering career which has spanned more than five decades.

On Sunday 30 June, the music gets underway at the Traditional Afternoon Concert at 3pm with Slinfold Concert Band followed in the evening by the Simon & Garfunkel Tribute Show with The Sounds of Simon.

The tribute show takes in the full range of the duo's career together, as well as drawing extensively from Paul Simon's solo career - live entertainment at its very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday night at the Bandstand is 1812 Proms & Fireworks Night and doing the honours on Wednesday 3 July will be Adur Concert Band.

The Neil Diamond Story

Thursday night is yet another trip back in time this time paying tribute to The Kinks.

The best of The Kinks will be performed by The Kinx and will feature You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, Tired of Waiting and many more.

Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11.50 for adults in advance (child £9.25) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. 1812 & Proms Firework concert tickets cost £9 (child £6.25) in advance and Sunday afternoon concerts cost £4 (£2.50 child). Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre, or telephone 01323 410611.

What's on at the Bandstand 28 June - 4 July

U2 Tribute Show

Friday 28 June 8pm

With U2 Baby

Neil Diamond Tribute Show

Saturday 29 June 8pm

With The Neil Diamond Story

Traditional Afternoon Concert

Sunday 30 June 3pm

With Slinfold Concert Band

Simon and Garfunkel Tribute Show

Sunday 30 June 8pm

With The Sounds of Simon

1812 & Proms Fireworks Concert

Wednesday 3 July 8pm

With Adur Concert Band

The Kinks Tribute Show

Thursday 4 July 8pm