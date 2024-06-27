Tribute shows at Eastbourne Bandstand take music lovers on trip down Memory Lane
Music lovers can take a trip down Memory Lane with four great tribute shows to rock and pop legends at Eastbourne Bandstand over the next week.
The music of U2, The Kinks, Simon & Garfunkel and Neil Diamond will be honoured at four tribute shows from Friday 28 June – Thursday 4 July.
There’s also the popular 1812 Proms & Fireworks Night and Traditional Sunday Afternoon Concert.
The music kicks off on the evening of Friday 28 June with a new tribute act taking to the Bandstand stage for the first time when U2 Baby will pay homage to the Irish rock legends.
U2 Baby captures the unique sound of U2 as well as the look, covering every detail down to the exact vintage mic stand that frontman Bono is never seen without.
Looking like and sounding like U2, with accurate costumes, the band’s Bono puts on a great show with star swagger.
The Neil Diamond Story with Bob Drury and his band will perform on Saturday 29 June. Described in Las Vegas as “one of the world’s finest vocal tributes to Neil Diamond”, Bob Drury has been astounding audiences with his vocal likeness to the man himself for more than 10 years.
The performance covers Neil Diamond’s journey from unknown and struggling New York Tin Pan Alley songwriter to international recording and performing mega-star. The show is packed with music and features every stage of Neil Diamond’s staggering career which has spanned more than five decades.
On Sunday 30 June, the music gets underway at the Traditional Afternoon Concert at 3pm with Slinfold Concert Band followed in the evening by the Simon & Garfunkel Tribute Show with The Sounds of Simon.
The tribute show takes in the full range of the duo's career together, as well as drawing extensively from Paul Simon's solo career - live entertainment at its very best.
Wednesday night at the Bandstand is 1812 Proms & Fireworks Night and doing the honours on Wednesday 3 July will be Adur Concert Band.
Thursday night is yet another trip back in time this time paying tribute to The Kinks.
The best of The Kinks will be performed by The Kinx and will feature You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, Tired of Waiting and many more.
Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11.50 for adults in advance (child £9.25) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. 1812 & Proms Firework concert tickets cost £9 (child £6.25) in advance and Sunday afternoon concerts cost £4 (£2.50 child). Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.
For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Eastbourne Visitor Centre, or telephone 01323 410611.
What's on at the Bandstand 28 June - 4 July
U2 Tribute Show
Friday 28 June 8pm
With U2 Baby
Neil Diamond Tribute Show
Saturday 29 June 8pm
With The Neil Diamond Story
Traditional Afternoon Concert
Sunday 30 June 3pm
With Slinfold Concert Band
Simon and Garfunkel Tribute Show
Sunday 30 June 8pm
With The Sounds of Simon
1812 & Proms Fireworks Concert
Wednesday 3 July 8pm
With Adur Concert Band
The Kinks Tribute Show
Thursday 4 July 8pm
With The Kinx
