A 17-year-old girl, who died after a motorcycle collision near Worthing, has been remembered as a ‘kind and caring’ daughter with with an ‘infectious laugh’.

India Buchanan, from Rustington, died in hospital after an incident on A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington last month – police have now confirmed.

Police said India was a passenger on a motorcycle, which was involved in a collision at about 9.25pm on Friday, November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager's family have issued an emotional tribute, via Sussex Police.

India Buchanan, from Rustington, died in hospital after an incident on A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington (Photo: Sussex Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious laugh, who always wanted to make other people happy,” they said.

“She was a motorcycle enthusiast and animal lover who adored her beloved cat Elsa. She will be a forever missed daughter, sister, niece, and auntie to Dexter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said specially-trained officers are supporting India’s family and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with relevant information, dashcam or CCTV footage taken at the time of the collision is asked to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are continuing to investigate the fatal incident on the A27

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Loxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read?: 'Modest' increase to allowances for Adur and Worthing councillors supported