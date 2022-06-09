Two-vehicle collision in Crawley: Minor injuries treated at the scene

The incident, which was between a car and a lorry, occurred on the A2011 Crawley Avenue at Hazelwick Roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision between a car and a lorry at the Hazelwick Roundabout in Crawley at around 6.50am on Thursday (June 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Minor injuries were treated at the scene.

A two-vehicle collision in Crawley caused 'minor injuries' this morning (Thursday, June 9), according to Sussex Police

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dash cam footage, can contact police by emailing [email protected]"

Crawley Community Awards 2022: Pictures of all the winners and performances at another brilliant ceremony