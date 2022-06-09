Two-vehicle collision in Crawley: Minor injuries treated at the scene

The incident, which was between a car and a lorry, occurred on the A2011 Crawley Avenue at Hazelwick Roundabout.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision between a car and a lorry at the Hazelwick Roundabout in Crawley at around 6.50am on Thursday (June 9).
"Minor injuries were treated at the scene.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dash cam footage, can contact police by emailing [email protected]"
