Two-vehicle collision in Crawley: Minor injuries treated at the scene

A two-vehicle collision in Crawley caused 'minor injuries' this morning (Thursday, June 9), according to Sussex Police.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:53 pm

The incident, which was between a car and a lorry, occurred on the A2011 Crawley Avenue at Hazelwick Roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision between a car and a lorry at the Hazelwick Roundabout in Crawley at around 6.50am on Thursday (June 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

"Minor injuries were treated at the scene.

A two-vehicle collision in Crawley caused 'minor injuries' this morning (Thursday, June 9), according to Sussex Police

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dash cam footage, can contact police by emailing [email protected]"

READ THIS: Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, June 9

Crawley Community Awards 2022: Pictures of all the winners and performances at another brilliant ceremony

Watch Crawley Town new manager Kevin Betsy's first press conference in full

Record-breaking inflatable obstacle course comes to West Sussex: Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL in Ardingly this July

Sussex PolicePoliceCrawley Community AwardsCrawley Town