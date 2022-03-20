East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Light Brothers Recycling site at 19.40pm yesterday evening to reports of a ‘serious’ fire.

The fire service confirmed on Twitter that eight engines were in attendance, as well as an aerial ladder platform and the command support unit.

Serious fire at Light Brothers Recycling site on Saturday March 19. Photo: Eddie Mitchelll

The tweet said that the fire caused smoke plumes and the service warned the local public and motorists to avoid the area and keep doors and windows shut.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Fire Service confirmed this morning that the brigade was on the scene for just over six hours, until 1.55am, when the fire was under control.

They confirmed that there was no casualties as a result of the fire and that a crew will be inspecting the area this morning to ensure there are no hot spots.