Video footage has emerged from the scene of a huge car fire in Arundel, with firefighters called to tackle the flames and smoke.

A car burst into flames on Arundel Bridge around 3pm this afternoon (Tuesday, February 28). Firefighters were at the scene on Queen Street, Arundel within minutes.

According to an eye-witness, the tyres ‘exploded’ and the noise ‘echoed around the historic town’.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.10pm we responded to a vehicle fire at Queen Street, Arundel. Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Littlehampton to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using two high pressure hose reels.

"There were no casualties and the crew booked away from the scene at 3.52pm."

Community Facebook group, Arundel Sussex, warned people to avoid the area whilst the incident was ongoing.

A spokesperson for the site, run by Arundel-based volunteers, said: “Well done the firefighters and the residents who redirected the traffic.”

The road – which was closed to allow firefighters to deal with the incident – has now reopened to traffic.

Have you read?: Secondary school places in West Sussex: The 27 most oversubscribed schools according to latest official figure

1 . Arundel car fire Car fire in Queen Street, Arundel. Photo: Nigel Cull Photo: Nigel Cull Photo Sales

2 . Arundel car fire Car fire in Queen Street, Arundel. Photo: Arundel Sussex, Facebook Photo: Arundel Sussex, Facebook Photo Sales

3 . Arundel car fire3.jpg Car fire in Queen Street, Arundel. Photo: Arundel Sussex, Facebook Photo: Arundel Sussex, Facebook Photo Sales

4 . Arundel car fire Car fire in Queen Street, Arundel. Photo: Arundel Sussex, Facebook Photo: Arundel Sussex, Facebook Photo Sales