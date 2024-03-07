Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A waste collection team managed to control the situation with fire extinguishers before returning in the lorry to the council waste depot at Hop Oast.

The lorry load of rubbish was emptied there while crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service ensured the fire was extinguished. They later identified a string of battery-operated lights as the likely cause of the fire which was exacerbated by several other non-recyclable items which could have helped it to spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-tonne recycling load had to be dumped as refuse after being doused to put out the fire.

Battery-operated lights sparked a fire in a council recycling bin lorry

Horsham District Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer saidd: “We are grateful that no one was hurt, and minimal damage was caused to the lorry on this occasion. This was mainly due to the quick thinking and brave efforts of our crew.

“Discarding batteries with recycling or refuse is particularly problematic as they present a fire risk when damaged. Collection lorries have compaction equipment which can easily crush a battery. Once this occurs, they can ignite and set fire to other collected materials.