Warning after battery-operated lights spark Horsham bin lorry fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A waste collection team managed to control the situation with fire extinguishers before returning in the lorry to the council waste depot at Hop Oast.
The lorry load of rubbish was emptied there while crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service ensured the fire was extinguished. They later identified a string of battery-operated lights as the likely cause of the fire which was exacerbated by several other non-recyclable items which could have helped it to spread.
The five-tonne recycling load had to be dumped as refuse after being doused to put out the fire.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer saidd: “We are grateful that no one was hurt, and minimal damage was caused to the lorry on this occasion. This was mainly due to the quick thinking and brave efforts of our crew.
“Discarding batteries with recycling or refuse is particularly problematic as they present a fire risk when damaged. Collection lorries have compaction equipment which can easily crush a battery. Once this occurs, they can ignite and set fire to other collected materials.
“This sort of incident risks the safety of our crews, as well as taking firefighters from other urgent calls. Loose batteries can be easily recycled by placing them in a bag on your bin on collection day, and small electricals can be collected with our free bookable collection service.”