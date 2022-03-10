Sussex weather forecast: 'Cloudy with some outbreaks of rain'

The Met Office has predicted that today will be 'rather cloudy with some outbreaks of rain'.
These rain outbreaks are 'most likely early and late in the day', with much of the day being dry. This will allow for 'some some sunny spells across eastern parts'.
It will feel mild, with light winds and maximum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius.
Tonight, it will be largely dry with clear spells in the east and brisk winds. There will be lows of seven degrees.
On Friday, it will be a dry start to the day, with sunny spells. The Met Office predicted that cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread north-eastwards from mid-morning, accompanied by brisk winds. It will be drier and brighter later on in the day, with highs of 13 degrees.
Have you read?: Teen killed in crash was 'exceptionally wonderful'