Flood warning issued for East Sussex village

A flood warning has been issued for a village in East Sussex with residents advised to ‘act now’.

Alfriston has been issued by the Environment Agency the warning following heavy rain on Monday, September 30.

Flood alerts have also bee issued for the Cuckmere River as well as the River Rother.

The warning said: "From 3am on October 1, flooding will affect fields, rural roads, gardens, and a small number of properties, including The Old Clergy House and properties near Willows Car Park on North Street.

"Flooding will be close to properties on River Lane and Deans Place Hotel, Alfriston.

"Access along Litlington Road may be restricted by flood water.

"The river should begin to fall by 12pm, and should return to normal by midday on Wednesday, October 2.

"We believe river levels could rise a little higher than they were on Saturday. Flood impacts should begin to slowly ease when river levels start to fall.

"Flood water can be deep and dangerous, please take care if walking near the river in Alfriston.

"Please plan to avoid driving on routes vulnerable to flooding, including North Street.

"If a warning is issued, you should protect yourself and your loved ones, move your loved ones, pets and valuables to a safe place, move to higher ground or the upper floor of a building, turn off the gas, electricity and water in your home if it’s safe, put flood protection equipment in place, do as the emergency services tell you and help others if it’s safe to do so.”