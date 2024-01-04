Flood warnings and alerts have been put in place across Sussex and Surrey amid heavy rainfall in the UK.

The Met Office’s latest yellow weather warning warned that ‘another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground’ could cause flooding and travel disruption on Thursday and Friday (January 4 and 5).

As many as 220 flood warnings have been issued by the UK Government’s Environment Agency. This means that ‘flooding is expected’.

These are the Sussex areas affected by these warnings:

– South Downs National Park (Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western Rother & Fittleworth on the Western Rother);

– Mid Sussex (Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur);

– Lewes (Barcombe Mills);

– Hailsham (Hellingly and Horsebridge);

Flood alerts, meaning ‘flooding is possible’, have been issued for 273 UK rivers – including these Sussex hotspots:

– Chichester (River Lavant);

– Bognor Regis (Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes);

– South Downs National Park (Lower Arun & Western Rother);

– Haywards Heath (Upper Ouse);

– Burgess Hill (River Adur East Branch);

– Southwater (River Adur West Branch);

– Horsham (Upper Arun);

– Billingshurst (River Lox);

– Uckfield (River Uck);

– Brighton (Groundwater flooding in Patcham);

– Polegate (Cuckmere River & Langney Haven);

– Bexhill (Combe Haven)

No flood warnings have been issued for Surrey but there are three alerts in place for the Upper River Wey; River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham as well as Cranleigh Waters.

Road closures are still in place following heavy rainfall this week. Click here to see the areas you should avoid in Sussex.

If you are planning to travel by train, Southern Rail is ‘strongly encouraging’ people to check journey planners before setting off this afternoon and into the evening.

“The Met Office has issued a Weather Warning for severe rain across our network,” a Southern statement read.

"This may cause flooding and disruption to some our services from midday today until the end of service.

“Currently there are no ongoing incidents affected by this.”

The Met Office warned that there is a ‘slight chance’ of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

A spokesperson added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

The yellow weather warning is in place from 12noon on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

The Met Office added: “A spell of rain is expected to move northeast across southern and eastern parts of England on Thursday, clearing during Thursday night.

"The track of the heaviest rainfall remains a little uncertain, but 10-20 mm is likely to fall within six hours across much of the warning area, with some places seeing 30-40 mm; these higher accumulations more likely across central southern England.

"Impacts are more likely due to the current very wet ground across the region. Strong winds may also accompany this heavy rain across southern and particularly southeast England this evening and overnight.”

People are advised to ‘check if your property could be at risk of flooding’.

"If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit,” the Met Office said.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.