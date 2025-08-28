'Flooding is likely' - Met Office issues yellow warning for rain in Sussex

Sussex residents are among those being warned that flooding is ‘likely’, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain.

The Met Office said heavy showers and longer spells of heavy rain ‘may bring some disruption’ to transport and infrastructure.

The yellow warning – which covers the whole of Sussex – is in place from 10pm on Thursday (August 28) until 12pm on Friday.

Highlighting what residents should expect, the Met Office stated: “Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

After some glorious sunshine, we’ve started to have some heavy downpours in Sussex – and this looks set to be a common theme in the weeks ahead. (Photo taken in Shoreham by Eddie Mitchell)

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.”

Heavy showers could merge into longer spells of heavy rain at times.

These are likely to reach southwest England and south Wales Thursday night, before ‘pushing quickly east’ to affect other parts of southern and south eastern England into Friday morning.

The Met Office added: “Whilst not everywhere will see the heavy showers or rain, where they do occur 10 to 20mm of rain in less than an hour is possible.

“Fifty to 70 mm of rain is possible in a few hours where heavy showers become more prolonged, this most likely near coasts. Some flooding in these wetter areas is possible.

"A few showers could be accompanied by the odd rumble of thunder, again this more likely near to coasts.

"Heavy showers and rain should clear into the North Sea by early afternoon.”

People in the warning area have been advised to ‘check if your property could be at risk of flooding’.

The Met Office said: “If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”