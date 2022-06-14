Hastings sizzles in the sun: in pictures

People headed to the beach and strolled along the seafront.

The mercury is set to rise even further throughout the rest of this week in 1066 Country, according to the Met Office.

It said the rest of this evening will enjoy pleasant sunshine and continue to be dry overnight, with clear skies and light winds.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, June 15) will be dry with light winds and long sunny spells, the Met Office said.

It will become very warm inland but will be fresher on the coast with sea breezes.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 28°C.

It is set to be dry and sunny on Thursday (June 16), the Met Office said.

It will be a similar picture on Friday (June 17), with it being very warm and hot.

The Met Office said it is expected to be a bit cloudier on Saturday (June 18) with a chance of thunderstorms.

