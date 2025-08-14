Heat alert extended in Sussex and Surrey: 'Significant impacts are possible'

People are being urged to keep themselves and loved ones safe, as a heat health alert is extended across Sussex and Surrey.

An official yellow alert – from the UK Health Security Agency and Met Office – is now in place until 6pm on Monday (August 18).

This comes amid a heatwave across the UK, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. An amber alert had been in place earlier in the week.

"Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures,” the yellow alert states.

People flocked to Brighton beach to enjoy the sun on Tuesday (August 12), with Sussex experiencing temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

This includes:

– A ‘rise in deaths’, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There ‘may also be impacts’ on younger age groups;

– A ‘likely increase’ in demand for health services;

– Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) ‘may exceed the recommended threshold’ for clinical risk assessment;

– The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services;

– Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

Arun District Council shared the warning on its social media, adding: “Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take care of yourself, family and neighbours, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.”

Here is the Met Office’s London & South East England weather forecast for the days ahead.

Thursday, August 14: “”Any low cloud quickly clearing up in the morning to leave a fine, dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling very warm in mostly light winds. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

“Tonight: Dry, with long spells of sunshine through the evening and variable amounts of cloud. Mild overnight, with generally light winds. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

“Friday: Dry with plenty of sunshine at first. Some low cloud moving in along the coast later in the day, spreading inland during the evening. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

“Outlook for Saturday to Monday: “Generally settled and warm, with fine and dry conditions through the day. Plenty of low cloud for Saturday morning, quickly clearing. Further low cloud possible Sunday night into Monday.”

