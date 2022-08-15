Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following days of extremely hot weather, ‘hit-and-miss thunderstorms’ are now likely to develop through Monday (August 15), according to the Met Office.

This will produce ‘torrential downpours’ for some spots and ‘possible disruption’.

The Met Office warning is is place until Wednesday (August 17).

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a 'chance of delays and some cancellations' to train and bus services, the Met Office said.

What to expect

We have been told to expect spray and sudden flooding, which ‘could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures’.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

There remains a low chance of rain across Sussex today (Monday) but the likelihood of downpours increase tomorrow and Wednesday.

‘Hail and frequent lightning also possible’

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “The current hot weather will make way for a thundery breakdown from the west, which will spread south and east in the early part of next week. Ahead of this, isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”

