Storm Bert is expected to bring more windy weather and gusts of up to 65mph today (Sunday, November 24).

The windy weather caused a number of incidents across the county yesterday (Saturday, November 23), with scaffolding collapsing in Worthing and Brighton and multiple reports of trees falling on the roads.

The Met Office issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK ahead of this weekend.

The wind warning is in place in Sussex and Surrey until 9pm today.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Strong winds due to Storm Bert may cause some disruption across central and eastern parts of England during Sunday.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Some bus and train services will probably be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

“South to southwesterly winds will be strong and gusty throughout Sunday, easing from the west through the afternoon and early evening as a band of heavy rain associated with a weather front clears eastwards.

“Gusts of 45-55 mph widely with a few exposed sites, mainly over high ground and along south facing coasts seeing a few gusts of 60-65 mph.

A fallen tree in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”