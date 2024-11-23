Our parent title, National World, has reported that Storm Bert hit the UK in dramatic fashion – with snow closing roads and strong rains and winds ‘expected to cause further problems’.

In Sussex, AA Traffic News has reported a fallen tree on Gillsmans Hill, Hastings. The road is reportedly closed both ways at Hollington Park Road.

Sussex Traffic Watch said there is also a report of a fallen tree on A273 Jane Murray Way in Burgess Hill.

Meanwhile, Chandos Road in Worthing has been closed due to the collapse of scaffolding today (Saturday, November 23).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control received a call at 9.32am and sent one fire engine to attend Chandos Road in Worthing.

"Upon arrival, the crew provided scene safety, before leaving at 10.42am.

"The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, covering much of West Sussex this weekend. We would urge all residents to take extra care in these conditions."

Sussex Police said officers attended to close the road while ‘recovery of the scaffolding is arranged’.

Elsewhere in Worthing, Saturday’s volunteer morning at Beach House Park has been cancelled due to the high wind speeds predicted by the Met Office. This was announced by Worthing Borough Council announced on social media this morning.

The council added: “The forecast 50mph winds would really limit what our parks team and any attending volunteers could achieve on the day, and we wouldn’t want anyone to work around the green space in conditions that could be unsafe.”

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Sussex coast today.

That’s according to the Met Office, which has issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK this weekend.

The wind warning is in place in Sussex and Surrey from 9am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).

"Strong winds due to Storm Bert likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions and disruption across southern England and south Wales,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

The Met Office said ‘locally severe gales’ are ‘likely to affect many southern counties’ of England and south Wales coast this weekend.

The warning added: “The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50-60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations.

