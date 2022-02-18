Storm Eunice: Gatwick Airport advises passengers to check their flights amid cancellations due to storm

Gatwick Airport is asking passengers to check their flights with the peak of Storm Eunice expected to hit the airport between midday and 3pm today.

By Gina Stainer
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:16 pm

A spokesman for the airport near Crawley said disruption had not been too bad so far today, but more strong winds were expected this afternoon.

She confirmed there had been 28 cancellations, including 13 arrivals and 15 departures, although only three of those had not been pre-planned cancellations today (Friday).

"Make sure you check the status of your flight with your airline in advance," the spokesman added. "And please allow plenty of time to travel to the airport because the roads and rail have been affected."

Flights at Gatwick are being affected by the storm

Our photographer visited Gatwick and captured planes landing in the strong winds earlier this morning.

For live storm updates see our blog here.

