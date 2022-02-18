Storm Eunice: Most of Hastings and Bexhill lose power

Most of Hastings has lost power due to Storm Eunice today (Friday, February 18).

East Sussex Highways said the power cuts impacted traffic signals in the area throughout the day and it was unable to turn them back on until the issue was resolved.

A spokesperson said: “Please take extra care if you are driving in the area.”

Shops in Hastings town centre had to close temporarily during the power cut SUS-220218-160617001

According to UK Power Networks, regions that have been potentially affected include postcode areas TN34, TN35, TN37 and TN38,

Earlier today, UK Power Networks said the estimated time for power to be fully restored is between 6.30pm–7.30pm.

The company said: “A fault has occurred on a high voltage electricity overhead line in the local area.”

Residents said phone connections have also been impacted.

Some shops in Hastings town centre had to close temporarily earlier today due to the power cut.

People were also unable to withdraw money out of the cashpoint machines.

UK Power Networks believes more than 5,000 residents could be impacted by the outage.

Power started returning to some areas around three hours after the main outage started.

Earlier this morning, some residents reported intermittent power cuts lasting a few minutes before most of Hastings lost power.

This afternoon, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We would like to apologise to customers in the Bexhill and Hastings area for a power supply which is currently affecting several thousand properties.

“We recognise the disruption caused, particularly during this storm period. Our engineers are working as quickly as is safely possible, to get all properties affected back on supply.”