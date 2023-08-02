Summer in Sussex 2023: When will the rain stop? What will the weather be like for August Bank Holiday?

If there is one topic that’s sure to get everyone talking, it’s the weather. If it’s bad we moan and if it’s good we rejoice.
Unfortunately, there’s been a lot more moaning than rejoicing in recent weeks as July, on the whole, has been a washout for most of the UK.
We have had endless days of rain, and even storms, and it's felt rather dark and gloomy - with these conditions you would be forgiven for thinking autumn has arrived already. So, the question on everyone’s lips is ‘when will it stop raining?’
There’s hope that with the new month of August, which is just around the corner, there will also be a change in weather and instead of our umbrellas we will once again be reaching for our sun hats and suncream.
See more: Weather in Sussex over August: Why was July so wet? Can we expect better weather this month? Will the sunshine return to Sussex? - here are your questions answered, London Gatwick Airport: These are the flights cancelled or delayed today – Wednesday, August 2 – so far – including British Airways flights. What rail industrial action may affect your journey today? Why have strikes at the airport have been called off?, In 23 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Bike Race
Sunday, August 6 to Tuesday, August 15:
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “A mix of sunshine and showers initially, these most frequent and heaviest in the northwest, with the brightest conditions likely in the south, feeling more pleasant here. Changeable, often unsettled conditions, at least to start the following week, with showers and longer spells of rain likely, but some drier and brighter interludes, with these looking increasingly likely by the end of the week. Winds generally light to moderate, with a continued risk of strong winds at times with temperatures remaining below average. Beyond this, while changeable conditions are never too far away indications are that more settled conditions become the more likely scenario, but interspersed still with some more unsettled weather. Temperatures continue to be mostly below average although should start to recover through the period.
Tuesday, August 16 to Wednesday, August 30:
A spokesperson from the Met Office continues: “During the second half of August, there is a greater chance of more settled spells developing, with warmer and drier conditions becoming slightly more likely than the unseasonably unsettled weather of July. However, unsettled conditions are never too far away and so there will likely still be some spells of rain or showers for many areas from time to time. Temperatures look like they will recover to at least average, or a little above, however any prolonged dry or hot spells appear to be unlikely.”