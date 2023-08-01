Summer has been a washout so far with July experiencing above average rainfall, which may have put a stop to many people’s plans at the start of summer.
According to the BBC, the wet weather has been down to “something called a blocked weather pattern.
“Often the jet stream - the flow of winds high up in the atmosphere - rushes quickly from west to east in nearly a straight line. Weather systems will move overhead rapidly and the weather will change from day to day.
“At other times the jet stream weakens and the flow becomes much more bendy, winding northwards and southwards forming big ridges and troughs.”
This week is expected to follow July’s trend of rainfall with many places in Sussex experiencing light rain and some thundery showers.
From Wednesday of next week (August 9) , many parts of Sussex will see the return of the sunshine which includes Horsham, Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Eastbourne and Hastings to name a few.
