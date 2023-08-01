BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Weather in Sussex over August: Why was July so wet? Can we expect better weather this month? Will the sunshine return to Sussex? - here are your questions answered

After a wet July, the weather is expected to improve but rain will still be likely.
By Ellis Peters
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:42 BST

Summer has been a washout so far with July experiencing above average rainfall, which may have put a stop to many people’s plans at the start of summer.

According to the BBC, the wet weather has been down to “something called a blocked weather pattern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Often the jet stream - the flow of winds high up in the atmosphere - rushes quickly from west to east in nearly a straight line. Weather systems will move overhead rapidly and the weather will change from day to day.

Most Popular
Worthing. Picture: Google MapsWorthing. Picture: Google Maps
Worthing. Picture: Google Maps

See more: Brighton & Hove Pride is going to be “brash, beautiful and brilliant”, New Southwater skatepark at Ben's Field in Stakers Lane officially unveiled, Stunning Sussex garden to host summer charity event on Wednesday 16 August 2023

“At other times the jet stream weakens and the flow becomes much more bendy, winding northwards and southwards forming big ridges and troughs.”

This week is expected to follow July’s trend of rainfall with many places in Sussex experiencing light rain and some thundery showers.

From Wednesday of next week (August 9) , many parts of Sussex will see the return of the sunshine which includes Horsham, Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Eastbourne and Hastings to name a few.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest reports on the weather, please keep up to date with: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

Related topics:SussexBrightonBBC