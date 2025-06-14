Watch the moment lighting lit up the Sussex sky, as a thunderstorm hit the area.

A video shows lightning illuminating the skies in East Sussex.

The footage was taken by Jenny Coney in Hastings and posted to social media.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning was in place for Sussex from the evening of June 13, to the early morning of June 14.

Lightning captured from Hastings, East Sussex. | Jenny Coney

After a period of warm weather, the forecaster says “a cooler airmass will move in by Sunday bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures across much of the UK.”

A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alert for South East England is set to end at 8am on June 15.

Met Office London and South East England forecast for tonight, Sunday and the week ahead

June 14 night

Largely dry with sunny spells this evening. Overnight it will remain dry with long clear periods, and feeling fresher than recent nights. Winds will also ease. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

June 15

There will be varying amounts of cloud with sunny spells, but also the chance of a few afternoon showers, more especially toward the east. Warm. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

June 16 to June 18

Largely dry with sunny spells, and becoming very warm for most places, although cooling sea-breezes likely to develop on Wednesday.

