Sussex Hastings: Watch moment massive lightning strike lights up sky as Met Office forecasts warm week ahead
The footage was taken by Jenny Coney in Hastings and posted to social media.
A Met Office thunderstorm warning was in place for Sussex from the evening of June 13, to the early morning of June 14.
After a period of warm weather, the forecaster says “a cooler airmass will move in by Sunday bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures across much of the UK.”
A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alert for South East England is set to end at 8am on June 15.
Met Office London and South East England forecast for tonight, Sunday and the week ahead
June 14 night
Largely dry with sunny spells this evening. Overnight it will remain dry with long clear periods, and feeling fresher than recent nights. Winds will also ease. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
June 15
There will be varying amounts of cloud with sunny spells, but also the chance of a few afternoon showers, more especially toward the east. Warm. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
June 16 to June 18
Largely dry with sunny spells, and becoming very warm for most places, although cooling sea-breezes likely to develop on Wednesday.
